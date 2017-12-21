India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.29 pct

Dec 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.29 percent on Thursday compared with 6.33 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.83 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/01/18) 19.50/21.25 03.27/03.56 04.84/05.14 2M(26/02/18) 40.75/42.50 03.74/03.90 05.38/05.54 3M(26/03/18) 62.75/64.75 03.97/04.10 05.69/05.81 6M(26/06/18) 138.50/140.50 04.33/04.40 06.22/06.29 1Y(26/12/18) 274.25/276.25 04.28/04.31 06.49/06.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0883 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)