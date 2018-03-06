India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.30 pct

Mar 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.30 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.10 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/04/18) 28.00/29.75 04.91/05.22 06.66/06.96 2M(08/05/18) 48.25/50.00 04.44/04.60 06.32/06.49 3M(08/06/18) 69.25/71.00 04.23/04.33 06.33/06.43 6M(10/09/18) 129.75/131.75 03.92/03.98 06.23/06.30 1Y(08/03/19) 244.75/246.75 03.77/03.80 06.41/06.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9941 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)