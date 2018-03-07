India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.31 pct

Mar 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.31 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.10 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/04/18) 27.25/29.00 04.94/05.26 06.69/07.01 2M(09/05/18) 48.50/50.25 04.47/04.63 06.36/06.52 3M(11/06/18) 70.75/72.50 04.23/04.33 06.34/06.44 6M(10/09/18) 129.25/131.25 03.93/03.99 06.25/06.31 1Y(11/03/19) 245.75/247.75 03.76/03.79 06.41/06.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9627 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)