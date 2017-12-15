India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.32 pct

Dec 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.32 percent on Friday compared with 6.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.54 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/01/18) 18.75/20.50 03.44/03.77 04.96/05.29 2M(20/02/18) 42.50/44.25 03.84/04.00 05.41/05.57 3M(19/03/18) 64.00/66.00 04.05/04.18 05.70/05.83 6M(19/06/18) 141.25/143.25 04.42/04.48 06.26/06.32 1Y(19/12/18) 278.75/280.75 04.35/04.38 06.52/06.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0958 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)