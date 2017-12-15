FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.32 pct
December 15, 2017

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.32 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Dec 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.32 percent on
Friday compared with 6.28 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.54 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(19/01/18)   18.75/20.50    03.44/03.77   04.96/05.29
  2M(20/02/18)   42.50/44.25    03.84/04.00   05.41/05.57
  3M(19/03/18)   64.00/66.00    04.05/04.18   05.70/05.83
  6M(19/06/18)  141.25/143.25   04.42/04.48   06.26/06.32
  1Y(19/12/18)  278.75/280.75   04.35/04.38   06.52/06.55
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0958 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

