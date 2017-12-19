India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.33 pct

Dec 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.33 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.34 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.16 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/01/18) 19.25/21.00 03.42/03.74 04.96/05.27 2M(21/02/18) 41.75/43.50 03.83/03.99 05.43/05.59 3M(21/03/18) 64.25/66.00 04.06/04.17 05.75/05.86 6M(21/06/18) 141.00/143.00 04.41/04.47 06.26/06.33 1Y(21/12/18) 277.75/279.75 04.33/04.36 06.52/06.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1205 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)