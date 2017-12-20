India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.33 pct

Dec 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.33 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.33 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.99 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/01/18) 18.00/19.75 03.31/03.63 04.87/05.19 2M(22/02/18) 41.25/43.00 03.79/03.95 05.41/05.57 3M(22/03/18) 63.25/65.00 04.00/04.12 05.70/05.81 6M(22/06/18) 140.00/142.00 04.38/04.45 06.26/06.33 1Y(24/12/18) 278.00/280.00 04.32/04.35 06.52/06.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0577 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)