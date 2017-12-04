India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.34 pct

Dec 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.34 percent on Monday compared with 6.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.73 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/01/18) 22.00/23.25 03.78/03.99 05.20/05.41 2M(06/02/18) 42.75/44.75 03.91/04.09 05.39/05.58 3M(06/03/18) 65.00/67.00 04.09/04.22 05.64/05.77 6M(06/06/18) 145.00/147.00 04.52/04.58 06.27/06.34 1Y(06/12/18) 281.75/283.75 04.38/04.41 06.47/06.51 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3799 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)