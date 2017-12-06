India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.34 pct

Dec 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.34 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.83 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/01/18) 20.00/21.75 03.65/03.97 05.08/05.40 2M(08/02/18) 42.50/44.25 03.88/04.04 05.38/05.54 3M(08/03/18) 64.50/66.50 04.06/04.18 05.62/05.74 6M(08/06/18) 144.50/146.50 04.50/04.56 06.27/06.34 1Y(10/12/18) 285.00/287.00 04.40/04.43 06.50/06.53 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4467 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)