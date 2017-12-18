India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.34 pct

Dec 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.34 percent on Monday compared with 6.32 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.10 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/01/18) 20.00/21.75 03.45/03.75 04.98/05.28 2M(20/02/18) 42.00/43.75 03.86/04.02 05.44/05.60 3M(20/03/18) 64.25/66.25 04.06/04.19 05.73/05.86 6M(20/06/18) 141.50/143.50 04.43/04.49 06.27/06.34 1Y(20/12/18) 278.75/280.75 04.35/04.38 06.53/06.56 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1065 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)