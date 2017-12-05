India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.36 pct

Dec 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.36 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.34 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/01/18) 21.00/22.75 03.72/04.03 05.15/05.46 2M(07/02/18) 42.75/44.50 03.91/04.07 05.40/05.56 3M(07/03/18) 65.00/67.00 04.09/04.22 05.65/05.77 6M(07/06/18) 145.25/147.25 04.52/04.59 06.30/06.36 1Y(07/12/18) 283.00/285.00 04.40/04.43 06.50/06.53 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3764 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)