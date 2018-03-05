India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.36 pct

Mar 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.36 percent on Monday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.20 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/04/18) 29.00/30.75 04.93/05.23 06.66/06.96 2M(07/05/18) 49.00/50.75 04.51/04.67 06.38/06.54 3M(07/06/18) 70.25/72.00 04.28/04.39 06.37/06.48 6M(07/09/18) 131.00/133.00 03.99/04.06 06.30/06.36 1Y(07/03/19) 249.50/251.50 03.84/03.87 06.47/06.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0530 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)