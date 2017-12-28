India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.37 pct

Dec 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.37 percent on Thursday compared with 6.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.88 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/02/18) 21.50/23.25 03.94/04.27 05.54/05.86 2M(05/03/18) 45.00/47.00 04.13/04.31 05.78/05.97 3M(03/04/18) 73.50/75.25 04.59/04.70 06.33/06.44 6M(02/07/18) 140.00/142.00 04.40/04.46 06.31/06.37 1Y(02/01/19) 275.50/277.50 04.29/04.32 06.52/06.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1716 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)