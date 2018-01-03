India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.40 pct

Jan 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.40 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.44 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.25 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/02/18) 21.25/22.75 03.94/04.22 05.53/05.80 2M(05/03/18) 42.75/44.75 04.17/04.36 05.82/06.02 3M(05/04/18) 71.00/73.00 04.54/04.66 06.27/06.40 6M(05/07/18) 139.50/141.50 04.43/04.49 06.34/06.40 1Y(07/01/19) 276.75/278.75 04.34/04.37 06.58/06.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4833 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)