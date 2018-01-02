India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.44 pct

Jan 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.44 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.44 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.74 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/02/18) 22.50/24.25 04.03/04.34 05.62/05.93 2M(05/03/18) 44.25/46.25 04.23/04.42 05.88/06.08 3M(04/04/18) 72.25/74.25 04.60/04.73 06.34/06.47 6M(05/07/18) 142.00/144.00 04.47/04.54 06.38/06.44 1Y(04/01/19) 277.25/279.25 04.35/04.39 06.59/06.62 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6728 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)