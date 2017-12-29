India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.46 pct

Dec 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.46 percent on Friday compared with 6.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 3.86 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/02/18) 22.00/23.75 04.05/04.37 05.64/05.97 2M(05/03/18) 46.25/48.00 04.26/04.42 05.92/06.08 3M(03/04/18) 74.75/76.50 04.69/04.80 06.43/06.54 6M(02/07/18) 142.50/144.50 04.50/04.56 06.40/06.46 1Y(02/01/19) 278.50/280.50 04.36/04.39 06.59/06.62 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.9273 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)