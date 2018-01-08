India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.46 pct

Jan 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.46 percent on Monday compared with 6.47 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.59 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/02/18) 23.00/24.50 04.02/04.28 05.60/05.86 2M(12/03/18) 44.50/46.25 04.20/04.37 05.86/06.03 3M(10/04/18) 71.75/73.75 04.59/04.72 06.34/06.47 6M(10/07/18) 140.25/142.25 04.46/04.53 06.40/06.46 1Y(10/01/19) 275.50/277.50 04.35/04.38 06.62/06.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3482 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)