#Company News
January 8, 2018 / 12:00 PM / a day ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.46 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Jan 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.46 percent on
Monday compared with 6.47 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.59 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(12/02/18)   23.00/24.50    04.02/04.28   05.60/05.86
  2M(12/03/18)   44.50/46.25    04.20/04.37   05.86/06.03
  3M(10/04/18)   71.75/73.75    04.59/04.72   06.34/06.47
  6M(10/07/18)  140.25/142.25   04.46/04.53   06.40/06.46
  1Y(10/01/19)  275.50/277.50   04.35/04.38   06.62/06.66
    Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3482 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

