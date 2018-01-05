India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.47 pct

Jan 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.47 percent on Friday compared with 6.42 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.37 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/02/18) 21.50/23.00 03.99/04.27 05.57/05.85 2M(09/03/18) 42.75/44.50 04.17/04.34 05.83/06.00 3M(09/04/18) 71.75/73.50 04.59/04.70 06.34/06.45 6M(09/07/18) 140.50/142.50 04.47/04.53 06.40/06.47 1Y(09/01/19) 276.00/278.00 04.35/04.39 06.63/06.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3823 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)