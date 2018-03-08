India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.47 pct

Mar 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.47 percent on Thursday compared with 6.31 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.16 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/04/18) 28.00/29.75 05.08/05.40 06.85/07.17 2M(14/05/18) 51.50/53.25 04.60/04.75 06.50/06.65 3M(12/06/18) 72.00/73.75 04.40/04.51 06.52/06.63 6M(12/09/18) 133.25/135.25 04.07/04.13 06.41/06.47 1Y(12/03/19) 253.50/255.50 03.90/03.94 06.57/06.60 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9212 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)