India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.48 pct

Jan 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.48 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.46 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.65 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/02/18) 22.50/24.00 04.04/04.31 05.62/05.89 2M(12/03/18) 44.25/46.00 04.24/04.41 05.90/06.07 3M(11/04/18) 72.50/74.50 04.63/04.76 06.38/06.51 6M(11/07/18) 141.00/143.00 04.48/04.54 06.41/06.48 1Y(11/01/19) 276.75/278.75 04.36/04.39 06.63/06.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4690 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)