India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.49 pct

Jan 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.49 percent on Monday compared with 6.54 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.59 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/02/18) 24.50/26.00 04.15/04.40 05.73/05.99 2M(19/03/18) 45.25/47.25 04.27/04.46 05.94/06.13 3M(17/04/18) 72.25/74.25 04.62/04.75 06.40/06.52 6M(17/07/18) 140.25/142.25 04.46/04.52 06.43/06.49 1Y(17/01/19) 275.50/277.50 04.34/04.38 06.66/06.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4125 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)