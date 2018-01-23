India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.49 pct

Jan 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.49 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.53 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.72 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/02/18) 23.00/24.50 04.11/04.38 05.70/05.97 2M(26/03/18) 44.75/46.50 04.27/04.44 05.94/06.11 3M(25/04/18) 72.25/74.25 04.59/04.72 06.38/06.51 6M(25/07/18) 140.00/142.00 04.43/04.49 06.43/06.49 1Y(25/01/19) 274.25/276.25 04.30/04.33 06.65/06.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7722 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)