India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.50 pct

Mar 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.50 percent on Friday compared with 6.47 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.16 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/04/18) 28.00/29.75 05.07/05.38 06.85/07.17 2M(14/05/18) 51.25/53.00 04.64/04.79 06.55/06.71 3M(13/06/18) 72.25/74.25 04.40/04.53 06.55/06.67 6M(14/09/18) 135.00/137.00 04.09/04.15 06.44/06.50 1Y(13/03/19) 255.50/257.50 03.93/03.96 06.61/06.64 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0784 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)