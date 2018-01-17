India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.51 pct

Jan 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.51 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.54 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.62 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/02/18) 22.75/24.25 04.06/04.32 05.64/05.91 2M(19/03/18) 43.75/45.50 04.23/04.40 05.90/06.07 3M(19/04/18) 73.00/74.75 04.63/04.74 06.41/06.52 6M(19/07/18) 141.50/143.50 04.46/04.52 06.44/06.51 1Y(22/01/19) 279.25/281.25 04.33/04.36 06.67/06.70 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.9797 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)