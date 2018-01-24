India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.51 pct

Jan 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.51 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.49 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.79 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/02/18) 21.75/23.50 04.16/04.49 05.75/06.08 2M(28/03/18) 43.75/45.50 04.33/04.50 06.00/06.17 3M(27/04/18) 71.50/73.25 04.66/04.77 06.46/06.57 6M(30/07/18) 140.75/142.75 04.44/04.50 06.44/06.51 1Y(29/01/19) 274.00/276.00 04.31/04.34 06.66/06.70 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6439 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)