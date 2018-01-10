India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.52 pct

Jan 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.52 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.48 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.75 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/02/18) 22.25/24.00 04.10/04.43 05.69/06.01 2M(12/03/18) 44.25/46.00 04.29/04.46 05.95/06.12 3M(12/04/18) 73.50/75.25 04.67/04.78 06.42/06.53 6M(12/07/18) 143.00/145.00 04.52/04.58 06.46/06.52 1Y(14/01/19) 281.50/283.50 04.39/04.42 06.67/06.70 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8264 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)