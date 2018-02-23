India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.52 pct

Feb 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.52 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.02 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/03/18) 22.50/24.25 04.52/04.88 06.18/06.54 2M(27/04/18) 50.50/52.25 04.82/04.99 06.64/06.80 3M(29/05/18) 73.00/74.75 04.52/04.63 06.52/06.63 6M(27/08/18) 135.00/137.00 04.20/04.26 06.46/06.52 1Y(27/02/19) 261.50/263.50 04.03/04.06 06.63/06.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8227 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)