India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.53 pct

Jan 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.53 percent on Thursday compared with 6.51 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.66 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/02/18) 22.25/23.75 04.10/04.38 05.69/05.97 2M(22/03/18) 44.25/46.00 04.29/04.46 05.96/06.13 3M(23/04/18) 74.00/75.75 04.65/04.76 06.44/06.55 6M(23/07/18) 142.25/144.25 04.47/04.53 06.46/06.53 1Y(22/01/19) 276.75/278.75 04.33/04.37 06.69/06.72 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8431 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)