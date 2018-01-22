India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.53 pct

Jan 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.53 percent on Monday compared with 6.54 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.68 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/02/18) 24.25/25.75 04.20/04.46 05.79/06.05 2M(26/03/18) 46.25/48.25 04.33/04.52 06.01/06.19 3M(24/04/18) 73.25/75.00 04.65/04.76 06.44/06.55 6M(24/07/18) 141.50/143.50 04.47/04.53 06.46/06.53 1Y(24/01/19) 277.25/279.25 04.34/04.37 06.70/06.73 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8895 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)