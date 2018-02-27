India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.53 pct

Feb 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.53 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.58 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.07 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/04/18) 29.75/31.50 05.23/05.54 06.93/07.24 2M(02/05/18) 52.25/54.25 04.74/04.92 06.59/06.77 3M(01/06/18) 73.75/75.75 04.51/04.63 06.57/06.69 6M(04/09/18) 138.75/140.75 04.18/04.24 06.47/06.53 1Y(01/03/19) 261.25/263.25 04.03/04.06 06.65/06.68 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8514 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)