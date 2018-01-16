India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.54 pct

Jan 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.54 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.49 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.81 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/02/18) 24.00/25.25 04.16/04.38 05.75/05.96 2M(19/03/18) 45.00/46.75 04.29/04.46 05.96/06.13 3M(18/04/18) 73.50/75.50 04.68/04.80 06.45/06.58 6M(18/07/18) 142.50/144.50 04.51/04.57 06.48/06.54 1Y(18/01/19) 279.00/281.00 04.38/04.41 06.70/06.73 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7602 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)