India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.54 pct

Jan 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.54 percent on Friday compared with 6.53 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.61 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/02/18) 22.25/23.50 04.11/04.34 05.70/05.93 2M(23/03/18) 44.00/45.50 04.27/04.42 05.94/06.09 3M(23/04/18) 72.50/74.50 04.61/04.74 06.40/06.53 6M(23/07/18) 141.25/143.25 04.47/04.53 06.47/06.54 1Y(23/01/19) 276.75/278.75 04.34/04.37 06.70/06.73 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7183 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)