January 19, 2018 / 11:58 AM / a day ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.54 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Jan 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.54 percent on
Friday compared with 6.53 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.61 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(23/02/18)   22.25/23.50    04.11/04.34   05.70/05.93
  2M(23/03/18)   44.00/45.50    04.27/04.42   05.94/06.09
  3M(23/04/18)   72.50/74.50    04.61/04.74   06.40/06.53
  6M(23/07/18)  141.25/143.25   04.47/04.53   06.47/06.54
  1Y(23/01/19)  276.75/278.75   04.34/04.37   06.70/06.73
    Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7183 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
