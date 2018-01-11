India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.54 pct

Jan 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.54 percent on Thursday compared with 6.52 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.61 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/02/18) 22.50/24.25 04.16/04.48 05.74/06.07 2M(16/03/18) 44.50/46.25 04.32/04.49 05.98/06.15 3M(16/04/18) 74.00/75.75 04.71/04.82 06.47/06.58 6M(16/07/18) 143.00/145.00 04.52/04.59 06.47/06.54 1Y(16/01/19) 279.50/281.50 04.39/04.42 06.68/06.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7364 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)