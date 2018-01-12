India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.54 pct

Jan 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.54 percent on Friday compared with 6.54 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.59 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/02/18) 22.50/24.00 04.17/04.45 05.76/06.04 2M(16/03/18) 44.25/46.00 04.31/04.48 05.97/06.14 3M(16/04/18) 73.25/75.00 04.68/04.79 06.44/06.55 6M(16/07/18) 142.25/144.25 04.52/04.58 06.47/06.54 1Y(16/01/19) 278.25/280.25 04.38/04.41 06.68/06.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5263 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)