India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.55 pct

Feb 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.55 percent on Thursday compared with 6.75 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.06 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/03/18) 22.00/23.75 04.41/04.76 06.06/06.41 2M(26/04/18) 50.50/52.25 04.80/04.97 06.61/06.77 3M(29/05/18) 74.25/76.00 04.53/04.64 06.52/06.63 6M(27/08/18) 137.75/139.75 04.25/04.31 06.49/06.55 1Y(26/02/19) 268.00/270.00 04.12/04.15 06.71/06.74 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0458 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)