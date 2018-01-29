India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.58 pct

Jan 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.58 percent on Monday compared with 6.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.64 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/02/18) 20.00/21.75 04.10/04.46 05.70/06.06 2M(28/03/18) 42.00/43.75 04.31/04.49 06.00/06.18 3M(27/04/18) 69.50/71.50 04.64/04.78 06.46/06.59 6M(31/07/18) 141.00/143.00 04.47/04.54 06.51/06.58 1Y(31/01/19) 276.25/278.25 04.35/04.38 06.74/06.77 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5470 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)