India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.58 pct

Feb 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.58 percent on Monday compared with 6.52 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.11 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/03/18) 22.75/24.25 04.59/04.89 06.26/06.57 2M(27/04/18) 50.50/52.50 04.91/05.11 06.74/06.94 3M(31/05/18) 74.50/76.50 04.57/04.69 06.61/06.73 6M(31/08/18) 138.25/140.25 04.24/04.30 06.52/06.58 1Y(28/02/19) 264.50/266.50 04.09/04.12 06.70/06.73 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.6639 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)