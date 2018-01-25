India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.59 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.59 percent on Thursday compared with 6.51 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.77 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/02/18) 21.25/23.00 04.21/04.56 05.81/06.15 2M(28/03/18) 43.25/45.00 04.36/04.54 06.05/06.22 3M(27/04/18) 71.00/72.75 04.69/04.81 06.50/06.61 6M(30/07/18) 141.75/143.75 04.50/04.57 06.52/06.59 1Y(30/01/19) 276.75/278.75 04.36/04.39 06.73/06.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4983 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)