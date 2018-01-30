India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.62 pct

Jan 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.62 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.58 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.81 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/03/18) 20.25/22.00 04.14/04.50 05.74/06.10 2M(02/04/18) 49.75/51.50 04.75/04.91 06.44/06.61 3M(02/05/18) 73.75/75.50 04.69/04.80 06.51/06.62 6M(01/08/18) 142.75/144.75 04.52/04.58 06.55/06.62 1Y(01/02/19) 278.75/280.75 04.37/04.40 06.77/06.80 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7534 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)