India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.63 pct

Jan 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.63 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.85 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/03/18) 23.00/24.75 04.25/04.58 05.86/06.18 2M(02/04/18) 49.25/51.00 04.78/04.95 06.48/06.65 3M(02/05/18) 73.25/75.25 04.72/04.85 06.54/06.67 6M(02/08/18) 143.00/145.00 04.53/04.59 06.57/06.63 1Y(04/02/19) 280.75/282.75 04.38/04.42 06.78/06.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6878 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)