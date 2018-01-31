FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 12:02 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.63 pct

  Jan 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.63 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.62 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.85 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(05/03/18)   23.00/24.75    04.25/04.58   05.86/06.18
  2M(02/04/18)   49.25/51.00    04.78/04.95   06.48/06.65
  3M(02/05/18)   73.25/75.25    04.72/04.85   06.54/06.67
  6M(02/08/18)  143.00/145.00   04.53/04.59   06.57/06.63
  1Y(04/02/19)  280.75/282.75   04.38/04.42   06.78/06.82
    Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6878 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)
