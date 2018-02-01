India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.70 pct

Feb 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.70 percent on Thursday compared with 6.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.97 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/03/18) 21.50/23.00 04.41/04.71 06.01/06.32 2M(05/04/18) 50.75/52.50 04.94/05.11 06.64/06.81 3M(07/05/18) 76.25/78.00 04.81/04.92 06.64/06.75 6M(06/08/18) 145.25/147.25 04.58/04.64 06.64/06.70 1Y(05/02/19) 281.25/283.25 04.42/04.45 06.85/06.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6113 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)