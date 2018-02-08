FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 12:00 PM / a day ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.75 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Feb 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.75 percent on
Thursday compared with 6.79 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.99 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(12/03/18)   22.25/23.75    04.52/04.83   06.13/06.43
  2M(12/04/18)   52.00/53.75    05.01/05.18   06.73/06.90
  3M(14/05/18)   77.50/79.50    04.84/04.97   06.70/06.83
  6M(13/08/18)  146.75/148.75   04.59/04.65   06.69/06.75
  1Y(12/02/19)  282.50/284.50   04.40/04.43   06.84/06.87
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1616 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)
