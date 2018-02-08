India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.75 pct

Feb 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.75 percent on Thursday compared with 6.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.99 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/03/18) 22.25/23.75 04.52/04.83 06.13/06.43 2M(12/04/18) 52.00/53.75 05.01/05.18 06.73/06.90 3M(14/05/18) 77.50/79.50 04.84/04.97 06.70/06.83 6M(13/08/18) 146.75/148.75 04.59/04.65 06.69/06.75 1Y(12/02/19) 282.50/284.50 04.40/04.43 06.84/06.87 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1616 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)