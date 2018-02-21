India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.75 pct

Feb 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.75 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.08 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/03/18) 22.50/24.25 04.53/04.88 06.16/06.51 2M(23/04/18) 52.50/54.25 05.01/05.18 06.80/06.97 3M(23/05/18) 75.75/77.75 04.79/04.92 06.76/06.89 6M(23/08/18) 143.50/145.50 04.46/04.53 06.69/06.75 1Y(25/02/19) 279.50/281.50 04.29/04.32 06.85/06.89 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8161 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)