India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.76 pct

Feb 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.76 percent on Friday compared with 6.75 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.99 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/03/18) 22.75/24.25 04.61/04.91 06.22/06.52 2M(16/04/18) 54.75/56.50 05.09/05.25 06.82/06.98 3M(14/05/18) 77.00/78.75 04.91/05.02 06.77/06.89 6M(14/08/18) 146.25/148.25 04.58/04.64 06.70/06.76 1Y(14/02/19) 282.75/284.75 04.39/04.42 06.84/06.87 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3686 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)