India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.77 pct

Feb 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.77 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.89 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/03/18) 22.50/24.00 04.56/04.87 06.17/06.47 2M(09/04/18) 53.75/55.50 05.09/05.25 06.80/06.96 3M(08/05/18) 76.75/78.75 04.90/05.02 06.73/06.86 6M(08/08/18) 147.75/149.75 04.64/04.70 06.70/06.77 1Y(08/02/19) 287.00/289.00 04.47/04.50 06.88/06.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2723 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)