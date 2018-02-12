India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.77 pct

Feb 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.77 percent on Monday compared with 6.76 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.98 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/03/18) 22.50/24.00 04.56/04.87 06.18/06.48 2M(16/04/18) 53.75/55.50 05.09/05.25 06.82/06.99 3M(15/05/18) 77.00/79.00 04.91/05.04 06.79/06.92 6M(16/08/18) 147.00/149.00 04.59/04.65 06.71/06.77 1Y(15/02/19) 283.00/285.00 04.40/04.43 06.86/06.89 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2838 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)