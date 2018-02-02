India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.78 pct

Feb 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.78 percent on Friday compared with 6.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.91 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/03/18) 22.50/24.00 04.58/04.88 06.18/06.49 2M(06/04/18) 52.25/54.00 05.04/05.21 06.75/06.92 3M(07/05/18) 77.25/79.25 04.89/05.02 06.72/06.85 6M(06/08/18) 147.75/149.75 04.65/04.71 06.72/06.78 1Y(06/02/19) 287.50/289.50 04.49/04.52 06.91/06.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0781 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)