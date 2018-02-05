India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.78 pct

Feb 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.78 percent on Monday compared with 6.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.94 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/03/18) 22.25/24.00 04.53/04.89 06.14/06.49 2M(09/04/18) 54.00/56.00 05.05/05.23 06.76/06.94 3M(07/05/18) 76.50/78.50 04.90/05.03 06.74/06.87 6M(07/08/18) 147.25/149.25 04.64/04.70 06.71/06.78 1Y(07/02/19) 286.00/288.00 04.47/04.50 06.90/06.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0295 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)