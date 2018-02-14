India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.78 pct

Feb 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.78 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.04 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/03/18) 22.75/24.25 04.62/04.93 06.24/06.55 2M(16/04/18) 52.75/54.50 05.09/05.26 06.83/07.00 3M(16/05/18) 76.75/78.75 04.91/05.04 06.81/06.94 6M(16/08/18) 145.50/147.50 04.58/04.64 06.71/06.78 1Y(20/02/19) 284.50/286.50 04.39/04.42 06.86/06.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1259 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)