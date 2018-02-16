India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.78 pct

Feb 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.78 percent on Friday compared with 6.81 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.09 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/03/18) 22.50/24.00 04.59/04.90 06.21/06.52 2M(23/04/18) 53.50/55.25 05.01/05.17 06.78/06.94 3M(21/05/18) 75.25/77.00 04.83/04.94 06.76/06.88 6M(21/08/18) 143.75/145.75 04.54/04.60 06.72/06.78 1Y(21/02/19) 278.75/280.75 04.36/04.39 06.89/06.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.9097 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)