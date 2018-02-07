India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.79 pct

Feb 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.79 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.93 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/03/18) 22.25/23.75 04.52/04.83 06.13/06.43 2M(09/04/18) 52.25/54.00 05.04/05.21 06.75/06.92 3M(09/05/18) 76.75/78.50 04.91/05.02 06.75/06.87 6M(09/08/18) 147.75/149.75 04.65/04.71 06.72/06.79 1Y(11/02/19) 288.00/290.00 04.47/04.50 06.89/06.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1377 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)